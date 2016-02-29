Mogherini: Political solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is important today than ever

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ European Union stands for political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with international law.

Report informs, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said in her interview to the Armenian news agency "Mediamax".

"A political solution of the conflict in accordance with international law today more important than ever", she said.

According Mogerini, "it is clear that the status quo is unstable in the Karabakh conflict zone."

"In the past year we have seen an escalation of violence on the line of contact, as well as along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, - she stated, - Hheavy weapons had been used, civil population became the center of the target."

On belief of the High Representative, "We can not allow the parties to continue to go along this path."

