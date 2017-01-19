Modern Diplomacy: Transfer of Armenian settlers into Azerbaijan's occupied territories continued over past years

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Influential website Modern Diplomacy has published an article on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Aleksandra Krstic the expert and researcher from Belgrade, underlines decisive role of Armenian companies, as well as foreign businesses controlled by Armenian diaspora in funding, enabling and facilitating permanent changes in economic, demographic and cultural character of the occupied territories both for private gain and for supporting the prolongation of the occupation of these territories.

“Over the past years, the well-orchestrated transfer of Armenian settlers from Armenia and elsewhere into the contested territories, including the areas adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh, has continued with accelerated pace”, the author remarks, noting role in this process of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and Armenian Revolutionary Federation who is deceiving Syrian Armenians with an “instant-better life promise” if they relocate to Caucasus and its occupied territories.

The author notes illegal control of Armenia over the economic resources in the contested territories and use of heavy machinery of foreign companies. “The true ownership for most of those companies remains unclear, as oftentimes registered offshore”, the author writes, underlining predatory exploitation of cropland.

At the end, A.Krstic notes silence of world community in the face of facts.