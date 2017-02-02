 Top
    MoD: News by Armenian side over loss of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on frontline is false

    Ministry: No active battle clash occurred on frontline

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ "News reported by the Armenian side allegedly Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed sabotage on frontline on February 1 and suffered loss is untrue".

    Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The ministry said, Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not carry out any active military operation on the frontline.

    According to information, as for Elnur Huseynzade, during being in the military service he systematically violated military discipline, did not serve properly and was subsequently discharged from the Armed Forces. Currently he does not serve in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

