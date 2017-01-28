 Top
    Close photo mode

    MoD: Armenians violated ceasefire 8 times using large-caliber machine guns

    Azerbaijani Army positions were also fired from positions located in Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 8 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and in Aygepar village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region and Alibayli village of Tovuz region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi