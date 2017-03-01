MoD: Armenians violated ceasefire 132 times using large-caliber machine guns and mortars

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Defence informs that military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 132 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, 82 and 120 millimeter mortars (total 17 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Voskevan villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen village of Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Chinari villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Alibeyli villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz and Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.