MOD: Armenians fired Azerbaijani positions using grenade launchers

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 24 times throughout the day, using grenade launchers.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghbulag and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.