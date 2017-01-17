 Top
    MoD: Armenian side once again committed sabotage on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border

    Armenia continues to aggravate situation on border

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian side once again committed sabotage on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

    Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    On the morning of January 17, Armenian armed units fired positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Tovuz region of the state border, using "Shmel" reactive flame-thrower.

    No casualties were reported among Azerbaijani servicemen.

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry states once again that if Armenian side continues such provocations, blow to the enemy will be more severe and harsh. 

