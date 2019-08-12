MoD: Armenian serviceman detained on contact line of troops

On August 12, Armenian serviceman Kazaryan Aro Khaikovic, who escaped from the enemy's military unit in the Fuzuli direction of the front line, was detained as a result of vigilance of our units, Report informs citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the enemy soldier deserted because of intolerable and inhuman treatment.

The fact that the Armenian military officer, Khazaryan, has been repeatedly subjected to physical and moral pressure by his commanders and other military personnel over a long period of time is also proven by the hematomas and wounds on his body.

At the moment, Kazaryan is receiving medical care. Appropriate measures are being taken to investigate the incident.