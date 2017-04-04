MoD: Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 121 times in a day

© Courtesy İmage https://report.az/storage/news/ca2ddcbdfc96fd046f94f3206dff78c8/365fed88-ddfb-4a96-9f30-ad75d15d2514_292.jpg

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 121 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and in Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in, Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymakli villages of Gazakh region and in Agdam and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Goran, Garakhanbeyli and Ashaghi Seifahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.