    Department chief: Our troops are in ready condition to prevent any enemy action against civil population

    Rasim Aliyev: They aim at rebuilding Azerbaijan again by targeting civilians and violating our peace efforts

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Our troops are in a ready position to prevent any enemy action against civilian population and silence its firing points with response strikes."

    Report informs, Chief of Moral-Psychological Training and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence, Major General Rasim Aliyev said.

    R. Aliyev noted that as a result of adequate measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the enemy was silenced again, precise shots conducted against Armenian army brought to combat readiness.

    Major General stressed that the most vulnerable are civilians, especially children who are our future: "Since 1990s, when the Karabakh war has intensified, more than 225 children have become victims of Armenian vandalism so far. This is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, conventions, declarations by Armenia”.

    Department head said tha, successful foreign policy of the country's leadership, joint activities of the Defense Ministries and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, put international organizations into action after the Alkhanli tragedy.

