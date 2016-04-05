Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group will visit the region this week - UPDATED

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will visit the region this week.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, citing the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan, the mediators will arrive in Yerevan on April 9.

"The co-chairs will meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, also to hold a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandyan", T.Balayan said.

***15:44

Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will visit the region soon.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, French Foreign Ministry has declared.

According to the information, the co-chairs will visit Baku and Yerevan in the coming days.