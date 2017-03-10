OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Azerbaijan in late March

© courtesy image https://report.az/storage/news/07c97c590e49e44a01c49020b70e3c18/6f3e9237-a44f-43be-b3d8-bdedecea8ac3_292.jpg

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will travel to occupied Nagorno- Karabakh territory of Azerbaijan on March 27.

Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to report, co-chairs will also visit Yerevan on the same day.

Mediators of the OSCE Minsk Group (Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Richard Hoagland of the United States of America) will hold official meetings on March 11 in Azerbaijan.

Stephane Visconti said that this time the co-chairs will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia at different times due to the problems with logistics and preparation of agenda.