Minsk group co-chairs briefed with OSCE Chairperson and Secretary General

Need to reduce tension in the line of contact between Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed in the meeting

7 February, 2015 17:00

https://report.az/storage/news/bd28ad7b22584f8f7b29bdf7d2cdcd9c/31009d34-32b8-49c9-9490-6f202a44f9e9_292.jpg Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minsk group co-chairs briefed with OSCE Chairperson Ivica Dacic and OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier. Report informs, OSCE US co-chair James Warlick wrote about this on his Twitter page. "We all agree on need to reduce tensions", co-chair writes.