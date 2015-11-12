Minsk Group co-chairs addressed OSCE Permanent Council

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict addressed on the conflict today at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna. Report informs, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick posted on his Twitter page.

The co-chairs informed the participants about the current state of the negotiation process around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and expressed concern about the use of heavy machinery on the frontline and Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The day before the mediators held consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.