Ambassador: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries see the need to resolve Karabakh conflict in near future

"The very fact of the meeting on the Nagorno Karabakh settlement in Washington has already indicated that the United States, as a co-chair country, has once again shown its interest. That's probably the most important thing."

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the US Elin Suleymanov told Report.

"The very fact of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington is positive, since all the co- chair countries see the need to resolve the conflict in the near future. Everyone understands that the status quo is unacceptable. And everyone wants to see a peaceful solution of the conflict. This is the biggest result of the meeting in Washington," the Ambassador said.