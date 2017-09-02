Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan: This is primitive falsification and vile lie of Armenian special services

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ "In recent days, disinformers of the Armenian special services one by one, prepare and transmit “fictional" stories "or" documents "of various content about the Azerbaijani army to the media.

Report was told in press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry noted that they are aware of the latest fiction spread in the Armenian media:

"We do not want to comment on such a primitive fraudulence, a vile lie that has nothing to do with reality. The disinformers of the bodies of the Armenian special services by spreading such fictions can only deceive Armenian society”.