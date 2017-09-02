 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan: This is primitive falsification and vile lie of Armenian special services

    The disinformers of the bodies of the Armenian special services, spreading such fictions, can only deceive Armenian society

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ "In recent days, disinformers of the Armenian special services one by one, prepare and transmit “fictional" stories "or" documents "of various content about the Azerbaijani army to the media.

    Report was told in press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The ministry noted that they are aware of the latest fiction spread in the Armenian media:

    "We do not want to comment on such a primitive fraudulence, a vile lie that has nothing to do with reality. The disinformers of the bodies of the Armenian special services by spreading such fictions can only deceive Armenian society”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi