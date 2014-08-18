Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan: Armenians violated ceasefire in several directions

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in several directions of frontline.

Report informs refering to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Armenian units fired the positions of Azerbaijan Armed forces from the positions located near Gorgan village of Fizuli region and Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region last night.

The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.