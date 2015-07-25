Ministry of Defense expressed its attitude to disseminated information on 8 wounded soldiers

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry commented on information that 40 soldiers of the Azerbaijan were surrounded, and 8 people were injured.

Report informs, statement from the press service of the Ministry noted that the information is untrue.

"Some electronic media spread false and provocative information on wounding eight soldiers.Disseminated information also noted that the allegedly our 40 soldiers were surrounded, but then they managed to get out of the siege.

It is a pity that such information deliberately spread by special services of Armenia and hackers have been posted and some local electronic media, which succumbed to the lies of the enemy, engaged in distributing false information to the public.

Once again, we want to say that the in case of dissemination of information about the events on the front, you must specify them by contacting the Ministry of Defense."