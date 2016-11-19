Ministry of Defense: Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 22 times in a day using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 22 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns. Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, Barekamavan, Voskepar villages of Noyemberian region and nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili, Gaymagli villages and nameless hills in Gazakh region, Kokhanabi village in Tovuz region and nameless hills in Gedebey region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Javahirli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Khojavand regions.