Ministry of Defence: Armenian side purposefully aggravates situation at the front

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ On the night of November 2, Armenian armed units once again subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in the north-west direction of the frontline using 60 millimeter mortars, grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The enemy was suppressed by responsive measures.

Armenian criminal military-political leadership bears all responsibility for purposefully escalation of situation on the line of contact of troops.