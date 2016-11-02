 Top
    Ministry of Defence: Armenian side purposefully aggravates situation at the front

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ On the night of November 2, Armenian armed units once again subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in the north-west direction of the frontline using 60 millimeter mortars, grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    The enemy was suppressed by responsive measures.

    Armenian criminal military-political leadership bears all responsibility for purposefully escalation of situation on the line of contact of troops.

