Elmar Mammadyarov: I always ask my Armenian counterpart: What did ordinary Armenians gain from Karabakh conflict?

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ "It is impossible to achieve anything without political will," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Report informs that he spoke at the opening of the international conference "On prevention of illegal economic and other activities in the occupied territories, responsibility of the third parties and influence on the resolution of the conflict" held in Baku.

He said that as a person participating in peace talks, he always asks a question to his Armenian counterpart: "I mean it will be impossible to grab the land and run away. What have you gained from the occupied lands? What did Armenians achieve? Did they improve their lives? There is a need for an open debate. What did the ordinary Armenians gain from this conflict? This is a message to Armenia's political leadership."