Minister: "We are negotiating with UNESCO to prevent the destruction of monuments in Karabakh"

"Monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh are destroyed by Armenians for many years, and this is unacceptable," Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev said.

Report informs that he spoke at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

The minister said that this issue is raised at all international events: "As we cannot enter and control this territory, such cases are observed. The Azerbaijani government is negotiating with UNESCO in this direction. We want the international community to join this work."