Mammadyarov: OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit region in late May to discuss ministerial meeting

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told Special Correspondent of Report.
© Report/ Elchin Murad

Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will visit the South Caucasus region in late May, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told Report's special correspondent.

"For the time being, we plan that the co-chairs will arrive in the region at the end of the month, after which we will  hold discussions. A ministerial meeting is on the agenda, but we need to prepare for it. As I said earlier, there is a proposal from one of the co-chair countries to hold a meeting at the ministerial level, but we need to prepare for it”, Mammadyarov said.

