Minister of Foreign Affairs: 'Sweden ready to assist in settlement of Karabakh conflict'

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Sweden supports political resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations and conduction of talks in the framework of OSCE Minsk Group.'

Report informs, Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Margot Wallström said in the joint press conference held with Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku Wednesday.

'Resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is an important issue for Azerbaijan. I asked my Azerbaijani counterpart what Sweden can do in resolution of the conflict. We are ready to participate in this issue. Principles of not using force, inviolability of borders and self-determination of peoples should be complied with. If there will be need for holding expanded meeting for resolution of the conflict, we are ready to attend the meeting as a OSCE Minsk Group member', Margot Wallström said.