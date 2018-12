Russian Defense Minister held telephone talks with Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Situation on the contact line between the troops and the measures for its stabilization discussed

2 April, 2016 13:04

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held emergency telephone talks with the Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Zakir Hasanov and Seyran Ohanyan. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the situation on the contact line as well as measures for its stabilization were discussed.