Foreign Minister: Exchange of war prisoners can create more favorable background for negotiations on Karabakh

"We are convinced that the exchange of captives and prisoners of war on the principle of 'all for all' can create a more favorable emotional background for the further progress of the negotiations and the preparation of the societies of both countries for peace," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with Kommersant. "Azerbaijan has repeatedly proposed to exchange persons held on both sides, on the principle of 'all for all'. The exchange of captives and prisoners of war on the principle of 'all for all' is generally accepted in world practice and is supported, in particular, by the countries co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group. We are convinced that this can create a more favorable emotional background for the further progress of negotiations and the preparation of the societies of both countries for peace," he said.

Regarding the implementation of real trips, the minister also noted: “Here, first of all, it is necessary to work towards specific, verified proposals, with an understanding of how sensitive this topic is for the two societies, that is, in other words, to work for the for good rather than harm."