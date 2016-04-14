Minister: 'As usually, Armenia distorted negotiation process as it wants'

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'As usually, Armenia has distorted the negotiation process as it wants. Attempts to pervert essence of the negotiation process and to present it in a unilateral order is one more indicator of Armenia's unserious and destructive approach towards settlement of the conflict'.

Report informsç Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in his interview to AZERTAC.

The minister said that claiming invalidity of the document, updated Madrid principles in this regard, which has been submitted to the OSCE Secretary General depositary by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs under consent of the parties to the conflict - Armenia and Azerbaijan, is not logical at all. Azerbaijan's stand regarding resolution of the conflict is known to the international community.

'Likely, some persons in Armenia think the region is in 90s of the last century', he added.