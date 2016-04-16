 Top
    Mine-clearing operations are being conducted in liberated from occupation Azerbaijani territories - VIDEO

    Missiles mainly found in arable lands of frontline villages of Tartar region

    Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Mine-clearing operations are being conducted in the liberated from occupation Azerbaijani territories.

    Report informs, unexploded cannon-balls are also neutralized in the settlements.

    Thus, unexploded cannon-balls, which revealed in the territories liberated during 4-day battles as a result of provocations by Armenian armed forces, as well as found in the contact line villages are being cleared by the employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    Missiles mainly found in the arable lands of frontline villages of Tartar region. ANAMA operation group have revealed 30 pieces of 122 mm cannon-balls in the mentioned settlements. ANAMA employees neutralized the missiles after fully ensuring safety.

    Notably, clearing of the territories from mine, as well as unexploded ordnances (UXO) will be continued. 

