Mine blast in Nagorno-Karabakh kills 3 Armenian servicemen

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Three Armenian servicemen were killed as a result of mine explosion in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media.

Gegam Zakaryan (1995), Sarkis Melikyan (1997) and Sarkis Abramyan (1998) were killed in the blast. Narek Oveyan, born in 1997, was wounded. His condition is reported to be severe.

The incident is being investigated.