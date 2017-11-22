 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mine blast in Nagorno-Karabakh kills 3 Armenian servicemen

    One soldier of the enemy was wounded

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Three Armenian servicemen were killed as a result of mine explosion in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media.

    Gegam Zakaryan (1995), Sarkis Melikyan (1997) and Sarkis Abramyan (1998) were killed in the blast. Narek Oveyan, born in 1997, was wounded. His condition is reported to be severe.

    The incident is being investigated.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi