Military units of Armenian armed forces violates ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar, Aygeovit villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Mazam, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.