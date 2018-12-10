Military units of Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 27 times throughout the day

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Goyali village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Fuzuli regions.