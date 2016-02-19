Military prosecutor: 'Former president Ayaz Mutallibov was aware Khojaly tragedy to happen'

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Then-President of Azerbaijan Ayaz Mutallibov was aware Khojaly tragedy to happen.'

Report informs, Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev stated in presentation of his book '1918 genocides against the Azerbaijani people'.

According to him, after the tragedy, Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs spread information that only two persons have been killed during the tragedy: 'Then Azerbaijani state suffered a lot to prove murder of 613 people in the tragedy.'

Kh.Valiyev added campaign 'Justice for Khojaly' by Leyla Aliyeva played a great role in international recognition of Khojaly tragedy.

He noted destruction of any race is not needed for genocide, to attempt, to have such an idea in itself is a part of crime: 'Today, peak of genocides is Khojaly tragedy.'