    Military Prosecutor's Office: Criminal cases on perpetrators of Khojaly genocide are examined at special investigation department

    Preventive measure chosen on 39 persons by courts for involving in criminal responsibility, they are wanted

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Up to date, preventive measures have been chosen on 39 persons, who committed Khojaly genocide, by courts for involving in criminal responsibility and they are wanted. In addition, investigative and operational measures are being continued to determine full biographical information of 231 persons, suspected for committing those crimes as well as identify their hiding places.

    Report informs, Chief of the Special Investigation Department of Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office, Rauf Mammadov said during public debate entitled 'Khojaly genocide in the scope of international law' at Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

    He said criminal case on Khojaly savageries on the night of February 25 to 26, 1992 has been filed by Karabakh Interregional Prosecutor's Office, which operated at that time, on February 27, 1992. 

