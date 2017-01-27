Military expert: All strategic enemy facilities are under control of Azerbaijani Army

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Today our army controls any action of the enemy. All strategic enemy facilities are under control of Azerbaijani Army. At any time, they will all be destroyed."

Military expert, Lieutenant Colonel Mirshamil Hadiyev told Report.

According to him, now Azerbaijani Armed Forces are equipped with modern weapons having great destructive power, combat helicopters and aircraft, armored vehicles, tanks and artillery units: "Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Movses Hakobyan noted correctly that the military-political balance in the region is changeable and it depends on the military, political, economic and information factors. In this way he once again proves that for all the factors, Azerbaijan exceeds Armenia.

The Azerbaijani Army has modern weapons of great destructive power. Our country has a powerful missile arsenal delivered from Russia, Turkey, Israel, Pakistan and other countries and able to shoot down enemy military installations."

The expert stressed that the Belarusian side agreed to sell to Azerbaijan rockets "Polonaise" with a distance of 250 km: "As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has said, today as a live-view, and in terms of military equipment, Azerbaijani Army is among the strongest armies in the world. We have modern weapons of great destructive power. Some of them were shown, and some weren’t. If necessary, we can demonstrate them at any time."