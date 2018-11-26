MFA: Visit of 'head' of separatist Nagorno-Karabakh to Russia contradicts to Moscow's mediation committments

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ In line with the information disseminated by Armenian media, the 'head' of the separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan has arrived to the Russian Federation.

The permission to entry for the representative of the illegal separatist regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to the territory of Russia undermines the efforts to promote the negotiation process and contradicts to Russia's mediation commitments as the OSCE Minsk Group, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Report, the statement says that this step by the Russian side is incompliant with the high level of current relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and is contrary to the regulatory framework of bilateral relations, particularly, the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Security between Russia and Azerbaijan pointing that the 'Parties undertake not to support the separatist movements and shall prohibit and prevent the activity of separate persons, targeting the state sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of another Party'.

The Foreign Ministry noted that such trips of the 'head' of the illegal regime to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing states may lead to unpredictable development of the situation around the conflict. In this case, the entire responsibility will lie with the Armenian side.