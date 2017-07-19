MFA: Usage of water resources as tool of ecological terror a pressure by Armenia's policy

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Usage of water resources as a tool of ecological terror and pressure by Armenia is the policy pursued at the state level. This policy is pursued by official Yerevan towards the rivers flowing to Azerbaijan, as well as the water resources located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including the Sarsang Water Reservoir. The deliberate contamination of the water resources flowing to Azerbaijan by Armenia is another direction of the existing problem," the spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

He highlighted that Armenian Deputy Ecology Minister Eric Grigoryan's statement regarding the limitation of the water resources flowing to the Araz River from Armenia with the aim to prevent the water flow to Azerbaijan once again proves that Armenia uses water as a tool of ecological terror and threat.

"Armenia's intention to limit the water resources flowing to the Araz River will be discussed at international organizations," Hikmat Hajiyev underscored.