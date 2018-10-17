MFA: Use of expression 'all parties to the conflict' in Russian Foreign Ministry's comment is surprising

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dfef89ce7704e81bfb00b52ea6f7fd6b/323b4935-1e35-4512-ba55-e0c3a14e4073_292.jpg

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The use of the expression 'all parties to the conflict' in the comment by the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the illegal visit of Armenian Prime Minister's wife Anna Hakobyan together with Russian State Duma member and other Russian citizens is surprizing, press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports in an answer to media inquiry.

According to Report, the press service said that being the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing state, the Russian Foreign Ministry is well aware that there are two parties in the conflict - Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenia and Azerbaijan were defined as conflicting parties in the final declaration and other documents of the OSCE Council of Ministers in Helsinki in 1992. The talks with the mediation of the Minsk Group co-chairs are currently conducted in this very format.

"We suppose that the Russian Foreign Ministry's comment regarding the participation of Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee Svetlana Zhurova in this provocative visit, which is illegal and harmful for the interests of the conflict settlement through negotiations, is not valid."