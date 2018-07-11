MFA: Today meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia is not on the agenda

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/df7c605fc704196b38faa9f873d8e0dc/8e27d185-4910-4b83-a730-5f3c75d0d360_292.jpg

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia is expected in the evening of July 11 in Brussels.

Report informs, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists.

According to him, this is the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs after the appointment of the new Armenian foreign minister.

H. Hajiyev noted that the main topic of the meeting will be the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, complex negotiations will be held in all directions. "To date, the issue of the meeting between presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia is not on the agenda," H. Hajiyev said, stressing that Azerbaijan's position on the conflict settlement is known and it relies on the principles of international law.