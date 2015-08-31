MFA: Those who call themselves cultural figures, should be ashamed of children and women victims in Khojaly

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the information about the upcoming concert program of Russian opera singer Lyubov Kazarnovskaya n the occupied Azerbaijani town of Khankendi.

Report informs, in a statement the spokesman of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev strongly condemned the organization of the concert on September 2, which pursues provocative goals in the Azerbaijani town of Khankendi with the participation of L.Kazarnovskaya and others."This concert serve as propaganda for self-proclaimed regime, created as a result of the occupation and the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the policy of bloody ethnic cleansing.

I would like to remind declares of peace and justice by L.Kazarnovskaya that in Khojaly, located just a few kilometers from Khankendi, where the concert will be organized, Armenia and self-proclaimed regime perpetrated the worst crime against humanity, genocide against the local Azerbaijani population in 1992.

Those who call themselves cultural figures, should be ashamed of victims of the tragedy of children and women. They need to feel a sense of remorse."

According to him, as a result of vandalism policy of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were the rich material and cultural monuments of our people and musical heritage of Karabakh popular around the world looted and destroyed."After a proper investigation, list of undesirable persons will also include the names of participants (foreign nationals) in the concert program."