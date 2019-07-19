MFA: The border incident contradicts to Minsk Group co-chairs' appeal on getting people ready to peace

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

By violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces used large-caliber weapons to fire at the positions of the border combat point close to Shikhli II village of Gazakh, as a result of which State Border Service soldier Jeyhun Bayramov was wounded. It should especially be noted that the case happened not on the confrontation line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, but right on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Report informs citing spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva.

She noted that the Armenian Prime Minister, in his yesterday's interview, said for a specific result of negotiations on conflict settlement it is important to achieve a solution meeting the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples. And the incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border happened some hours after the statement. How is it possible to believe an Armenian official's statements about peace and conflict settlement?! The case is fully contrary to the famous appeal of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on getting peoples ready to peace.

"The Armenian leadership should understand that the main issue that meets the interests of both the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples lies with the provision of sustainable peace and welfare in the region. The only way of achieving this lies through elimination of the factor of military occupation, liberation of occupied Azerbaijani lands and ensuring the return of displaced persons to their native lands. Only after this the sustainable peace, development and progress meeting the interests of the two peoples will be possible in the region," the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry said.