MFA: Suffering a mythical and delirious idea about "Great Armenia" leadership of this country has an inferiority complex

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has a special phobia connected with substantive negotiations. It seems that, Armenian Foreign Minister is seriously worried about the subject of negotiations and their specific implementation since autumn 2017. "

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev told Report.

"Because Armenia, by any means, intentionally conducts a policy of imitating negotiations and holding negotiations for the sake of negotiations. Thus, Armenia pursues such dirty goals as delaying the negotiation process and continuing the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

H. Hajiyev said suffering a mythical and delirious idea about "Great Armenia" the leadership of this country has an inferiority complex.

To ensure sustainable peace and security in the region, the leadership of Armenia must recognize the responsibility for the acts committed against the Azerbaijani state and people, obey obligations assumed under the UN Charter, norms and principles of international law, and in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw their troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan”.