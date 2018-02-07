 Top
    Close photo mode

    MFA: Statements of President of Swiss National Council made in Yerevan can be regarded as support for racism

    Hikmet Hajiyev: He, in fact, justifies Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan
    © Report

    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Dominique de Buman, abusing his official status of the President of the National Council of Switzerland, contradicting the neutral policy of his country, demonstrates a prejudiced stance, harming the negotiation process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.

    Report informs, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev said commenting on statements of Dominique de Buman, President of the National Council of Switzerland.

    "The statements of Dominique de Buman in Yerevan, speaking in international language, can be regarded as support for segregation and racism. In 2012, Dominique de Buman, violating the laws, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, had illegally visited territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenian armed forces.

    With these visits and statements made in Yerevan today, he, in fact, justifies the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenian armed forces and bloody cleansing against more than a million Azerbaijanis”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi