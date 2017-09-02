MFA: Some Canadian MPs falling for "propaganda of the Armenian side"

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/df7c605fc704196b38faa9f873d8e0dc/8e27d185-4910-4b83-a730-5f3c75d0d360_292.jpg

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Some Canadian MPs falling for the "propaganda of the Armenian side" and ignoring four resolutions of the United Nations Security Council calling for the immediate, unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh that was seized in a war in the early 1990s.

Report informs, Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with the Canadian press.

H. Hajiyev's comments on the illegal visit of Canadian parliamentarians to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were published in The Globe and Mail, one of the leading media outlets of the country. Azerbaijan has lodged a protest with the Canadian government about the MPs' trip and placed them on its list of undesirable persons.

Canada's leading journalist Robert Fife wrote about this in an article “Two Conservative MPs banned from Azerbaijan for visiting occupied territories”.

Conservatives MPs Tony Clement and Rachael Harder have been banned from the Central Asian nation of Azerbaijan for visiting disputed territories occupied by Armenia that have been the scene of sporadic and bloody clashes over the past 16 months.

"One million Azerbaijanis have been subject to ethnic cleansing. Imagine Canadian MPs visiting these territories and, in a way, giving their support to this ethnic cleansing," Azerbaijani foreign ministry chief spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev told The Globe and Mail. "That is completely immoral and against the values of the Canadian government and Canadian society. It is completely unacceptable."

In a telephone interview from Armenia's capital of Yerevan on Friday, Clement tried to justify his visit by claiming that this trip was alleged humanitarian and not a conflict.

He said he was taking part in a documentary that is being produced by One Free World.

"I am not here endorsing anyone. I want both sides to have a negotiated settlement of the situation but I am here on a fact-finding and humanitarian mission along with Rachael Harder," Clement said.

Regarding the visit, the MP had to admit that the visit was organized by the Armenian National Committee of America in Canada. This committee is a racist and criminal Armenian lobby organization.

The article also contains views of the Canadian Foreign Ministry official. He also called on the Canadian citizens to refrain from traveling to Nagorno-Karabakh, and noted that Canada supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the conflict.