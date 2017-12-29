MFA: Sharmazanov should see that world will never recognize a situation legitimate that created by applying force

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ "It seems that Armenian parliament vice-speaker, Eduard Sharmazanov intends to maintain Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan's tradition to make nonsense statements. With each statement, Sharmazanov once more demonstrates his legal and political illiteracy, involvement in populism directed towards only limited domestic use. Sharmazanov needs education on some issues".

Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) told Report commenting on the statement by Armenia's parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov.

"The principle of uti possidetis in international law establishes that the existing borders of the state should be respected in the case if the state gained independence. The principle of uti possidetis was applied in regard with the borders of the union republics gained independence after the collapse of the USSR, including Azerbaijan and Armenian SSRs.

Armenian claims to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have no historical, legal, political and moral basis.

The so-called regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia is only the result of occupation, aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing. The likes of Sharmazanov should understand that the civilian world shall never recognize the situation legitimate, created by applying force.

Territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan will be ensured within the internationally recognized borders".