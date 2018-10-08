MFA: Russian citizens who visited Karabakh at Anna Hakopyan's initiative will be blacklisted

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dfef89ce7704e81bfb00b52ea6f7fd6b/323b4935-1e35-4512-ba55-e0c3a14e4073_292.jpg

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has commented on the visit of a group of Russian women to Azerbaijan's occupied lands together with the spouse of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The press service of the Ministry told Report that their names will be added into the list of foreigners whose entry to the Republic of Azerbaijan is denied.

"Further to our already stated position on the 'Women for peace' initiative of Armenia, we would like to reiterate that those who want peace would not continue the war, those who want to prevent the loss of lives would not keep the territories of other states under military occupation and last but not least, those who invite women and mothers to peace would not send their sons to the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan for military service.

"As for the foreign citizens illegally visiting the occupied Azerbaijani territories, in strict violation of the Azerbaijan's laws, the information on them is being investigated and as soon as their identities are defined the relevant decision on adding the names of these foreign nationals into the list of foreigners whose entry to the Republic of Azerbaijan are denied will be made.