MFA of Russia: We welcome all positive trends around Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We welcome all these positive trends that have emerged around the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. It is important to develop them and not harm with careless rhetoric," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Report informs that the spokesperson was commenting to reporters on recent meetings regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and the role of Moscow in resolving this conflict.

“For our part, we will provide all possible assistance to these positive trends,” Zakharova added.