MFA of Azerbaijan: Action of Armenia before meeting in New-York aims to undermine co-chairs’ activities and negotiation process

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Action of Armenia on the eve of the planned meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers in New-York, aims to undermine the co-chairs’ activities and generally the negotiation process on the settlement of the conflict, commentary of the Press Service of the MFA of Azerbaijan said, Report informs.

"According to the media reports, the armed forces of Armenia will hold the training flights of the military helicopters on 25-28 September on the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Another provocative step taken by the Armenian armed forces on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan can lead to the further escalation of the situation on the ground and severe complications", - the Press Service of the MFA said.

"This action of Armenia on the eve of the planned meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on 26 September 2018 in New-York, aims to undermine the co-chairs’ activities and generally the negotiation process on the settlement of the conflict.

We reiterate that all responsibility over the escalation of the situation on the front line completely lies on the leadership of Armenia".