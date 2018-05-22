MFA: Negotiations with Armenia over 25 years are the biggest privilege of Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/af7a1719f654314a895cbaf90fd4cef7/c0ab269d-48c5-4872-8f0a-779588305e79_292.jpg

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ "With such serious and groundless statements by Armenia, the international community once again witnesses the fact that this country is engaged in destructive policy, populism and shady undertaking in the conflict resolution process."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said.

“Republic of Armenia is fully responsible for the ongoing aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation of internationally renowned territories of our country, presence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, dismantling hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani nationals from the occupied territories and preventing them from using their property in these territories. For the use of force against Azerbaijan, military occupation of its territories Republic of Armenia is considered as conflict party. Negotiations with invader Armenia over 25 years are the biggest privilege of Azerbaijan. Continuous peace and security in the region can be ensured after putting an end to the occupation and ethnic cleansing policy and withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.As soon as Armenia realizes this reality, the sooner there will be peace in the region," - H. Hajiyev said.