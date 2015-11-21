MFA: Name of German journalist to be included into "persona non grata" list

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA) commented on article published on "Die Welt" newspaper of Germany by correspondent Von Elian Ehrenreich, illegally visiting occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of MFA Press Service, as seen from the article the visit was organized and financed by 'Gebeko' toruism company: "To expect any professional or unbiased journalist conclusion from the visit carried out under order is impossible. The journalist promotes so-called regime, apart from media ethics, established as a result of occupation against Azerbaijan, aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing, under influence of the Armenian propaganda. Journalist serving unbiased media principles should represent opinion of Azerbaijan, underwent occupation and Azerbaijanis displaced from Shusha and Khankandi", Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Attempt of journalist to present the conflict as religious factor under influence of Armenian propaganda is subject to criticism, H.Hajiyev said: "Armenia being deprived of political and legal basis in the conflict tries to justify its occupation and aggression under religion. Everyone knows that cause of the conflict is Armenian claims against Azerbaijani territories and its aggression. Azerbaijan's tradition of multiculturalism, attention towards Orthodox, Catholic and Jewish religious communities as well as strategic partnership relations of our people with neighbor Georgia based on centuries-old friendship may be shown as example".

According to Head of MFA Press Service, name of this journalist will be included into "persona non grata" list. "Our dissatisfaction will be delivered to 'Die Welt' editorial office by our embassy to Germany and organization of illegal visits by 'Gebeko' company to the occupied territories of our country will be investigated", - Hikmat Hajiyev added.