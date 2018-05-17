MFA: "It seems that new oсhlocracy regime of Armenia tempts to repeat faults of previous regime"

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ "As a result of political crisis when change of government happened in Armenia Azerbaijani side stated that if sober minded politicians came to power then progress in resolution of conflict was possible. However, it seems that new oсhlocracy regime of Armenia tempts to repeat faults of previous regime?!"

Report informs, Hikmat Hajiyev Spokesperson of MFA Azerbaijan stated in response to the comments of MFA Armenia:

Against the background of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs statement and comments of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister after Paris meeting MFA of Armenia continues to demonstrate old style destructive position. "If press secretary of MFA Armenia who is remnant of Sargysian's regime makes such futile statements with the instruction of new Foreign Minister then assuredly same fate expects new regime of Armenia", - he added.

Spokesperson of MFA said Azerbaijan stands for intensive talks to move forward peace talks rather than bringing unrealistic new elements whchi can only paralyze the entire negotiations. "Very soon we will see which path is chosen by Armenia. But everyone must know that Azerbaijan's patience has its limits".